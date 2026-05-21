i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 20.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.