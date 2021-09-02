HT Auto
HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023} vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023} vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

i20 N Line [2021-2023}
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023}
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
749765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2517.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,1538,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,1007,28,900
RTO
71,04657,973
Insurance
43,50731,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62517,606

