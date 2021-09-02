HT Auto
Compare Cars
i20 N Line vs Harrier

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Tata Harrier

i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier
Tata Harrier
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
749817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2516.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15316,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10014,39,900
RTO
71,0461,86,937
Insurance
43,50768,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62536,446
Expert Reviews
