i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.