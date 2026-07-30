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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs XL6

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs XL6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Xl6
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiK15C Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749944 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2520.97 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39954445 mm
Wheelbase
25802740 mm
Height
15051755 mm
Width
17751775 mm
Bootspace
311209 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
56 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3745 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15313,41,645
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10011,57,300
RTO
71,0461,27,730
Insurance
43,50756,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62528,837
Expert Rating
-

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