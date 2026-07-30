In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Xl6
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4