In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4