i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Swift [2021-2024] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.