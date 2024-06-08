HT Auto
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Swift [2021-2024]

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Swift [2021-2024]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
749858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2523.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39953845
Wheelbase
25802450
Height
15051530
Width
17751735
Bootspace
311268
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3737
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,1536,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,1005,99,450
RTO
71,04628,808
Insurance
43,50732,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62514,219
Expert Rating
-

