i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.