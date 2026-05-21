In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|21.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4