i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.