i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Xuv300 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.