In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Hyundai Kia Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4