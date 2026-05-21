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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Sonet

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Kia Sonet

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Sonet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Sonet
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Controls
Headlight
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2518.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39953995 mm
Wheelbase
25802500 mm
Height
15051570 mm
Width
17751790 mm
Bootspace
311385 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3745 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,1538,33,592
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,1007,31,900
RTO
71,04660,233
Insurance
43,50740,959
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62517,917
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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