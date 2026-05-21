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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Seltos

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Seltos
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
Open Trunk
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiSmartStream G1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39954460 mm
Wheelbase
25802690 mm
Height
15051635 mm
Width
17751830 mm
Bootspace
311447 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3747 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody-Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15312,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10010,99,000
RTO
71,0461,21,900
Insurance
43,50754,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62527,423

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