i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Santro Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.