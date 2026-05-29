In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Taigun
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-