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Hyundai i20 vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Taigun
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14205/60 R16
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2651 mm
Height
1505 mm1612 mm
Width
1775 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
311 L385 Litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front Only Power Windows-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26012,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,00110,99,900
RTO
23,9601,20,620
Insurance
34,79939,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14827,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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