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Hyundai i20 vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Polo
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Antenna
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.0L MPI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14175 / 70 R14
Length
3995 mm3971
Wheelbase
2580 mm2469
Height
1505 mm1469
Width
1775 mm1682
Bootspace
311 L280
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,2607,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0016,27,000
RTO
23,96050,190
Insurance
34,79930,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14815,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

i20 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai i20undefined | Petrol | Manual₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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