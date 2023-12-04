Saved Articles

Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

i20
Hyundai i20
Era 1.2 MT
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 l KappaK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,97,72012,92,921
Ex-Showroom Price
6,99,49011,14,000
RTO
57,9641,23,400
Insurance
39,76655,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,14627,789

