In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4