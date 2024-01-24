In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Tigor EV Comparison