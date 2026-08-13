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Hyundai i20 vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Punch
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2445 mm
Height
1505 mm1615 mm
Width
1775 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
311 L366 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
No-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,2606,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0015,59,000
RTO
23,96031,360
Insurance
34,79934,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14813,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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