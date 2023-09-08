Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2 l Kappa
|1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,97,720
|₹8,19,151
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,99,490
|₹7,28,900
|RTO
|₹57,964
|₹57,973
|Insurance
|₹39,766
|₹31,778
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹17,146
|₹17,606