In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Rapid TSI Comparison