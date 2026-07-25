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Hyundai i20 vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Duster
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l KappaTurbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle-
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14-
Length
3995 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2657 mm
Height
1505 mm1701 mm
Width
1775 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
311 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26012,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,00110,49,000
RTO
23,9601,04,900
Insurance
34,79945,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14825,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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