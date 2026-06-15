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Hyundai i20 vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Comet ev
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Speakers
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Length
3995 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2010 mm
Height
1505 mm1640 mm
Width
1775 mm1505 mm
Bootspace
311 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,2607,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0017,49,800
RTO
23,9609,000
Insurance
34,79934,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14817,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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