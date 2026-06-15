In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Comet EV Comparison