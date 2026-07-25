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Hyundai i20 vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Astor
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Door Handle
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l KappaVTi-TECH 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14215 / 55 R17
Length
3995 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2585 mm
Height
1505 mm1650 mm
Width
1775 mm1809 mm
Bootspace
311 L488 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres48 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26010,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0019,79,100
RTO
23,96068,537
Insurance
34,79948,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14823,561
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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