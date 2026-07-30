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HomeCompare Carsi20 vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Rear Seats
Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l KappaK15B Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Length
3995 mm4445
Wheelbase
2580 mm2740
Height
1505 mm1700
Width
1775 mm1775
Bootspace
311 L209
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26011,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0019,98,000
RTO
23,96083,470
Insurance
34,79942,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14824,393
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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