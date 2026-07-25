In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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