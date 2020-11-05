Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2 l Kappa
|K 15 Smart Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|753
|855.45
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.35
|19.01
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹8,43,996
|₹8,97,126
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,45,900
|₹7,96,500
|RTO
|₹61,196
|₹56,790
|Insurance
|₹36,400
|₹43,336
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,140
|₹19,282