In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4