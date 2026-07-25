In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Eeco
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4