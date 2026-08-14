In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Celerio X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Celerio x
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3