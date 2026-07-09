In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3