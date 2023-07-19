In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs XUV500 Comparison