In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3