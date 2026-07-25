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Hyundai i20 vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Xuv 3xo
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Airbags
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Wireless Charging Pad
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l KappamStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14205 / 65 R16
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600 mm
Height
1505 mm1647 mm
Width
1775 mm1821 mm
Bootspace
311 L364 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,2608,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0017,54,000
RTO
23,96061,780
Insurance
34,79912,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14817,814
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

i20 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai i20undefined | Petrol | Manual₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai i20 is offered with two petrol engine options.
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25 Jul 2026
Hyundai's latest teaser confirms a new 12.3-inch integrated display and touch-sensitive climate controls for the next-generation i20.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
11 Jun 2026
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The new i20 gets an entirely new design language.
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12 Jun 2026
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Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
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