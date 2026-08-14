In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3