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Hyundai i20 vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Bolero
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l KappamHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIFS coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRigid leaf spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14215 / 75 R15
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2680 mm
Height
1505 mm1880 mm
Width
1775 mm1745 mm
Bootspace
311 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,2609,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0017,99,500
RTO
23,96079,286
Insurance
34,79939,647
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14819,751
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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