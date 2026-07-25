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Hyundai i20 vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual
Cylinders4-

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
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Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l KappaVGT Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14205 R16C
Length
3995 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600 mm
Height
1505 mm1800 mm
Width
1775 mm1860 mm
Bootspace
311 L1495 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Manual Key-Operated-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front Only Power Windows-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26012,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,00110,54,900
RTO
23,9601,31,862
Insurance
34,79969,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14827,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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