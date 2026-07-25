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HomeCompare Carsi20 vs Verna [2020-2023]

Hyundai i20 vs Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Verna [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 9.11 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl17.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Wireless Charging Pad
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.5 l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCouple Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Length
3995 mm4440
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600
Height
1505 mm1475
Width
1775 mm1729
Bootspace
311 L480
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26010,46,314
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0019,28,600
RTO
23,96075,868
Insurance
34,79941,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14822,489
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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