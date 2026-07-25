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Hyundai i20 vs Hyundai Verna

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Verna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Verna
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 10.98 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders44

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.5 MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R1485 / 65 R15
Length
3995 mm4565 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2670 mm
Height
1505 mm1475 mm
Width
1775 mm1765 mm
Bootspace
311 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
No-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26012,63,187
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,00110,98,400
RTO
23,9601,09,840
Insurance
34,79954,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14827,150
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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