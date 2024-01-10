In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 MT, Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less