In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|I20 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3