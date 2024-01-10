In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,
In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive.
i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
