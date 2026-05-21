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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Tiago nrg
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16175 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres242 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres35 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm181 mm
Length
3995 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2400 mm
Height
1505 mm1537 mm
Width
1775 mm1677 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,2998,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2007,19,990
RTO
76,90459,399
Insurance
7,69540,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75817,633

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