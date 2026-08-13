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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Punch
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Airbags
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres366 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm193 mm
Length
3995 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2445 mm
Height
1505 mm1615 mm
Width
1775 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,2996,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2005,59,000
RTO
76,90431,360
Insurance
7,69534,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75813,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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