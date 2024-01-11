In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less