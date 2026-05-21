In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Magnite
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3