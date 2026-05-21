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Hyundai i20 N Line vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Astor
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiVTi-TECH 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres488 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres48 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2585 mm
Height
1505 mm1650 mm
Width
1775 mm1809 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsSangria / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,29910,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2009,79,100
RTO
76,90468,537
Insurance
7,69548,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75823,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

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Latest Videos

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