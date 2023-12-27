In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs 9.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Super 1.5 MT.
i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage.
Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.34 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
