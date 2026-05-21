In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Astor
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4