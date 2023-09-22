Saved Articles
Home
Compare Cars
i20 N Line vs Wagon R [2019-2022]
Hyundai i20 N Line
vs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
Filters
Highlight Differences
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
K10B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
No
Cruise Control
Yes
No
Heater
Yes
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
No
12V Power Outlets
Yes
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹11,26,000
₹5,47,012
Ex-Showroom Price
₹9,99,490
₹4,93,000
RTO
₹81,964
₹27,220
Insurance
₹44,046
₹26,292
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹500
₹500
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹24,202
₹11,757
